Chart Industries: Missing The Point

Dec. 22, 2022 7:16 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLS.PB
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • No one doubts that Chart Industries, Inc.'s acquisition of Howden is a good idea.
  • However, everyone doubts the financing proposal of this acquisition.
  • Many of us are well aware of the risks of fast deleveraging with the threat of a recession.
  • Chart Industries' stock price decimation has slowed but definitely not stopped.
  • Chart Industries, Inc.'s financial leverage is still far too high. Management should sell another $1 billion of common stock when possible.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Stationary engineer at work

nimis69

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on December 10, 2022.)

Management of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) in effect doubled down on the Howden acquisition by doing a second supplemental presentation of the benefits of the

Chart Industries Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Chart Industries Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website December 22, 2022)

Chart Industries Financing Description Of Howden Acquistion

Chart Industries Financing Description Of Howden Acquisition (Chart Industries Supplemental Howden Acquisition Presentation November 14, 2022)

Chart Industries Description Of Howden Acquisition Synergy Savings

Chart Industries Description Of Howden Acquisition Synergy Savings (Chart Industry Presentation Of Howden Acquisition Supplemental November 14, 2022)

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Chart Industries in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.15K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.