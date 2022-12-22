Bitten By The FAANGs? Try My CCLANGs Instead!

Dec. 22, 2022 7:28 PM ETALB, BHP, GLNCY, LAC, LAC:CA, LTHM, RIO, SQM, VALE, RTPPF, RTNTF7 Comments
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Marketplace

Summary

  • The FAANG companies have left some pretty bloody marks on those who held… and held… and held this year.
  • The best-managed of these will recover their former glory; those with a payoff far in the future and those with inept management will not.
  • I offer no such list of *companies* in what follows. I provide something better.
  • The Investor's Edge® members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Diverse Team of Design Engineers are Working and Discussing Something on a Interactive Whiteboard Next to an Electric Car Chassis Prototype. In High Tech Laboratory Facility with Vehicle Frame.

The Innovation Never Ends

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Something better? Yes. Rather than tout some particular company, I offer a discussion of the 6 essential elements that are currently necessary to create the power source for a Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") as well

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

USGS (United States Geological Survey)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Benchmark Minerals Intelligence

Chart

Wood Mackenzie

Chart Description automatically generated

Benchmark Minerals

Global Aluminium Report Q1 2019 | Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Wood Mackenzie

See the source image

Benchmark Minerals

Signature

Author

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
24.29K Followers
Profit from our 23-year history of market success via big-sector analysis

Geopolitical analyst, speaker, writer. Former professor, retired Brigadier General, Special Ops and Intelligence. I invest for myself and the world's best clients. You are welcome to join us.

Published or reviewed Wall Street Journal, Strategic Review, American Thinker, Forbes, others. I write for my own pleasure and your feedback on SA, my SA blog and on SA Marketplace site, The Investor's Edge. Author of the investment book "Bringing Home the Gold." I also write geopolitical commentary at "On Point -- National and Global Issues and Intrigues." You can see these essays gratis at https://josephlshaefer.substack.com/.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC, RIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: Unless you are a client of Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advise to buy or sell specific securities.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.