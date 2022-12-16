Vermilion Energy: A Very Attractive Valuation Even With Higher Windfall Taxes

Dec. 23, 2022 7:30 AM ETVermilion Energy Inc. (VET), VET:CA
Summary

  • Vermilion Energy has sold off significantly from the peak earlier this year and is now trading with an excellent valuation.
  • There is a lot of uncertainty related to the windfall tax in the European Union, but that is likely more than priced in at this stock price.
  • Vermilion offers a relatively diversified production of oil and natural gas with access to the elevated European natural gas market.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Overview & Investment Thesis

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is a global oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids producer with 2022 estimated production of 86,000 - 88,000 boe/d. The company is listed in both the U.S. and Canada (

Figure 1 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Figure 2 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Figure 3 - Source: Data from Vermilion Q3-22 MDA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Figure 5 - Source: Data from Vermilion Quarterly Reports

Figure 6 - Source: Vermilion 2021 Annual Report

Figure 7 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Figure 8 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Figure 9 - Source: My Calculations - Company's December 2022 Estimates

Figure 10 - Source: My Calculations - Koyfin Estimates

Figure 11 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Figure 12 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 13 - Source: Vermilion December 2022 Presentation

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

