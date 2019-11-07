Silvergate: Its Depositors Are Filing Chapter 11s

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.29K Followers

Summary

  • Silvergate's depositors are filing chapter 11s as the crypto winter bites.
  • The growth of the crypto space will likely be handicapped for the foreseeable future with the risk of regulatory blowback likely to keep some institutions away.
  • The company's depositary-preferred shares offer an alternative way to play a potential recovery.
Money on a wall

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Silvergate Capital's (NYSE:SI) push to offer banking services to the crypto space in 2014 retrospectively looked like a masterstroke. The company would IPO in 2019 just ahead of the pandemic-led surge of crypto and its inherent explosion into

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.29K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.