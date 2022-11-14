chaofann

Greenlight Capital's 13F portfolio value stood at $1.41B this quarter. It is up ~10% compared to $1.29B as of last quarter. Einhorn's Q3 2022 letter reported that the fund returned 17.7% for YTD through Q3 2022. This is compared to negative 23.87% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the float of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE). To learn about David Einhorn and the perils of shorting, check-out his "Fooling Some of the People All of the Time, A Long Short (and Now Complete) Story".

New Stakes:

Twitter Inc.: The large (top three) merger-arbitrage stake was established in August at a cost-basis of ~$37. The stake got disposed as the deal closed at $54.20 per share in October.

Intel Corp. (INTC): INTC is a 1.30% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$26 and ~$41 and the stock currently trades at ~$26.

Stake Disposals:

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW): AAWW was a large (top three) 6.37% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2020 at an average price of $36.28 per share. There was a ~45% selling in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$77.50 and ~$95. Last quarter saw a ~57% stake increase at prices between ~$59 and ~$73. The stock currently trades at ~$101. In August, an investor group led by Apollo agreed to acquire AAWW at $102.50 per share cash. The position was closed soon after at a ~80% IRR over the two-year holding period.

Chemours (CC): CC was a 1.74% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2019 at a cost-basis of $23.18. Next quarter saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $12 and $23. The five quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between ~$7 and ~$28.75. That was followed with a ~25% selling in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$28 and ~$34. Next quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$23 and ~$36. There was a two-thirds reduction last quarter at prices between ~$29.40 and ~$45. The remainder stake was sold this quarter. The stock is currently at $29.63.

Note: The exit was at a 3-year mid-single-digit IRR. Greenlight had a highly successful (4x returns) previous roundtrip with Chemours in the two-year period that ended in Q1 2018.

International Seaways (INSW): INSW was a 0.74% stake established in Q1 2022 at an average price of $15.30 and it currently trades at $37.84. There was a ~55% selling last quarter at prices between ~$19.50 and ~$25. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$18 and ~$36.

Note: the position realized gains of ~40% in a six-month holding period.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD): WBD was a 1.72% of the portfolio position built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$22 and ~$31. It was sold this quarter at prices between ~$11.30 and ~$17.50. The stock is now at $9.23.

Note: the position realized losses of ~40% in a six-month holding period.

Stake Increases:

CONSOL Energy (CEIX): CEIX is a large (top five) 7.80% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the merger with Consol Coal Resources that closed in December. Terms called for 0.73 shares of Consol Energy for each share of Consol Coal held. Greenlight had a position in Consol Coal for which they received these shares. There was a ~30% reduction in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$6.75 and ~$12.20. That was followed with a ~25% selling in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$8.75 and ~$18.70. The two quarters through Q1 2022 had seen another ~30% selling at prices between ~$20.50 and ~$40.50 while last quarter saw a ~11% increase. CEIX currently trades at ~$71. This quarter also saw a ~5% increase.

Note: Greenlight's Q3 2022 letter had the following regarding Consol Energy - still Expects them to generate $50 after-tax free cash flow by end of 2023. Also thinks 2024 could be another strong year.

Teck Resources (TECK): TECK is a 4.66% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $7 and $12.25. The stock currently trades at ~$38. There was a ~40% stake increase in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$12.25 and ~$18.85 while next quarter there was a ~25% selling at prices between ~$18 and ~$23.75 The two quarters through Q3 2021 had seen a stake doubling at prices between ~$19.50 and ~$26.80. There was ~55% selling over the last three quarters at prices between ~$26 and ~$46. This quarter saw a ~8% stake increase.

Kyndryl Holdings (KD): KD is a 4.25% of the portfolio position built over the last four quarters at prices between ~$8.25 and ~$41 and the stock is now at $11.36.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): The 2.92% of the portfolio stake in LIVN was built over the last six quarters at prices between ~$44 and ~$92. The stock is now at ~$54.

Capri Holdings (CPRI): The 2.69% CPRI position was purchased last year at prices between ~$40.50 and ~$67. Q1 2022 saw a ~12% trimming while last quarter there was a ~20% stake increase. The stock is now at ~$56. There was a minor ~5% further increase this quarter.

Note: Greenlight's cost-basis is ~$56.

Southwestern Energy (SWN): SWN is a 2.64% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2022 at an average price of $6.58. The stock currently trades at $5.88. There was a ~48% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$5.60 and ~$8.10.

Resideo Technologies (REZI): The 2.12% REZI stake was established in Q2 2020 at prices between $3.95 and $12.50. H2 2020 had seen a one-third increase at prices between ~$10 and ~$22.50 while next quarter saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$21 and ~$31.50. That was followed with a ~15% trimming in Q4 2021. Next quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$23 and ~$27. The stock is now at $16.26. There were minor increases in the last two quarters.

Concentrix Corp. (CNXC): The small 0.87% CNXC position saw a ~150% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$110 and ~$137. The stock currently trades at ~$130.

Stake Decreases:

Green Brick Partners (GRBK): GRBK is currently the largest position at ~26% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was acquired as a result of BioFuel Energy's JGBL Builder Finance acquisition and rename transaction. The deal closed (October 2014) with Greenlight owning 49% of the business. David Einhorn was appointed Chairman of the Board following the transaction. Q1 2021 saw a ~28% selling at ~$20.50 per share through an underwritten offering. The stock currently trades at $24.53. They own ~38% of the business. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF): BHF is a large (top three) stake at ~10% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q3 2017 and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at an overall cost-basis of $57.92. The stock is currently at ~$51. There was a ~70% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $46.50. Last four quarters have seen minor trimming.

Note: BHF is a spinoff of MetLife's (MET) U.S. Retail business (annuities and life insurance) that started trading in July 2017.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD): The 2.74% GLD stake was built in Q3 2020 at prices between $167 and $194. Q1 2021 saw a ~70% selling at prices between ~$158 and ~$183. Last two quarters had seen a ~140% stake increase at prices between ~$167 and ~$192. It currently trades at ~$167. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is a now a small ~2% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$118 and ~$161. Greenlight's cost-basis is ~$126 per share. This quarter saw the stake sold down by ~47% at prices between ~$108 and ~$137. The stock is now at $94.55.

Change Healthcare: Change Healthcare was a 1.56% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at a cost-basis of $11.40. There was a ~30% reduction in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$18.25 and ~$24. That was followed with a ~80% reduction in the last two quarters. UnitedHealth (UNH) bought Change Healthcare in a $25.75 all-cash deal that closed in October.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO): The 1.41% stake in VSCO was primarily built in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$47 and ~$59. There was a ~70% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$28 and ~$51. The stock is now at $38.90. This quarter saw a ~8% trimming.

Note: VSCO is a spinoff from Bath & Body Works (previously L Brands) that started trading in August 2021 at ~$46 per share.

Kept Steady:

The ODP Corp. (ODP): ODP is a ~4% of the portfolio position primarily built over the three quarters through Q4 2021 at prices between ~$36 and ~$50. The stock currently trades at $45.26. There was a ~20% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$29 and ~$46.

Note: Greenlight's cost-basis is ~$44.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): SLV is a 1.93% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$20 and ~$24.50 and the stock currently trades at $21.69.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD): The 1.72% of the portfolio position in WFRD was purchased in Q1 2022 at an average price of $32.27 and it is now at $48.52. There was a ~7% stake increase last quarter.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): The 0.94% GPRO stake was built over H1 2021 at prices between ~$7.50 and ~$13.50. There was a ~20% selling in Q4 2021 at prices between ~$8.50 and ~$11.60. The stock currently trades at ~$5.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): The very small 0.44% of the portfolio stake in GLPG was reduced in the last two quarters. Greenlight's cost-basis was ~$53 per share and the stock currently trades at $42.27.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) and Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK): These small (less than ~1.20% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenlight's 13F stock holdings in Q3 2022:

David Einhorn - Greenlight Capital Management's Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

