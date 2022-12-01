A Quick Look At GDP And Corporate Profits - Not Bad

Summary

  • The economy looks to be on track to grow at about a 2% annual rate—nothing spectacular, but not bad considering all the problems that still exist in the world and at home.
  • Inflation in the third quarter slowed dramatically (from 9.1% to 4.4%), and that is consistent with my observations in recent posts that the peak of inflation occurred sometime around the middle of this year.
  • The P/E ratio of the market today is about 18.5, only slightly higher than its long-term average.

GDP gross domestic product symbol. Businessman holds a cube with up icon. Wooden block with word GDP. Beautiful grey background. Business and growth of GDP gross domestic product concept. Copy space.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Third quarter GDP growth and inflation were revised upwards by a modest amount, but it remains the case that the economy has proved surprisingly resilient in spite of the Covid woes, and inflation has definitely cooled

Chart #1

Chart #2

Chart #3

Chart #4

Chart #5

Chart #6

