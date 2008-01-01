Short-Term Peak Is In

Dec. 22, 2022 11:37 PM ETDXY, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, SILJ
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • After several failed tests and breaks, it looks like DXY has finally broken up.
  • Silver has turned down for 2 days in a row. What’s worse is that it is in a Bearish Flag pattern and if the lower trendline is broken at around 23.40, this could get ugly fast.
  • The miners should perform better than the metals as their ratios are due a bounce.

American currency Dollar and Gold ingot combinations.

Dogan Kutukcu/iStock via Getty Images

By David Brady

While correlations between different asset classes come and go, there are those that are durable and stand the test of time. Such are the inverse correlations between both real yields and the dollar

US INDEX DEC 22 2022

US INDEX GOLD DEC 22 2022

US INDEX SILVER DEC 22 2022

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.11K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.