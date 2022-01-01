In Defense Of ESG Integration

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
463 Followers

Summary

  • ESG factors have been widely used as a set of criteria in a manager’s risk assessment toolkit.
  • Making the wrong call with respect to ESG can sometimes mean excluding certain sectors based on these considerations alone.
  • ESG factors are part of the global risk complex and if left unaddressed, may have a material effect on asset prices.

ESG or environmental social governance. The company development of a nature conservation strategy.

gesrey

By Reina Berlien

In the span of a year, ESG – a three-letter acronym for environmental, social, and governance – has become a four-letter word in parts of the world. ESG factors have been widely used as a set of criteria in a manager’s risk assessment

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
463 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As an independent affiliate of Legg Mason, Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London, Singapore, San Francisco, Toronto, and Montreal, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships. For important disclosure visit: goo.gl/TMjwf2

Additional disclosure: ©2022 Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.