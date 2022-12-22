MGV: Mega Cap Value ETF, Wrap It Up And Put A Bow On Top

Summary

  • The Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by ~16% over the past year.
  • The top-4 holdings are UnitedHealth Group, J&J, Exxon, and Berkshire Hathaway. The expense fee is only 0.07% while the average 10-year annual return is a solid 12.6%.
  • In my opinion, the MGV ETF is an excellent choice for investors who want to keep making monthly investments during the current bear market (and beyond).

The Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) has been a relative shelter-in-the-storm during the 2022 bear-market and has significantly outperformed the broad S&P500 (see below). As the chart shows, MGV has - generally - been outperforming on both up- and down-cycles during the bear-market. That is

MGV ETF's Top-10 Holdings

Berkshire's Top-5 Holdings

Valuation of MGV ETF versus VOO ETF

MGV ETF Dividend Declarations FY22

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGV, VTV, XOM, CVX, DIA, QQQ, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

