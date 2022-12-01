BUZZ Investing: Volatility Remains Elevated In Equity Markets

Summary

  • Volatility remained elevated as Domestic equities struggled to find direction during the recent period.
  • Investor optimism waned throughout the course of the Period as unrest in China renewed concerns relating to supply chain issues and global growth prospects.
  • The top detractors to performance largely featured a range of stocks from the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors.
  • Despite headlines of rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and the potential for a recession, domestic consumers have continued to prove resilient.

Domestic equities struggled as volatility remained high. Rising prices may be causing a decline in personal savings and a turn to retailers like Walmart (WMT).

Volatility remained elevated as Domestic equities struggled to find direction during the recent

