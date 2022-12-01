Avalon_Studio

Economic realities await us in 2023

The year 2022 will be remembered as the year with the sharpest decline in bond markets in many decades, caused by unprecedented hyperinflation and exceptionally tight monetary policy by central banks. After the abrupt regime change in 2022, what will 2023 hold for investors? We face the (unpleasant) economic realities, which means a move towards “normalcy” challenged at the same time with a prolonged period of higher structural inflation and interest rates as well as rising unemployment rates. Companies will face earning declines and profit margin pressure. Thus, in 2023 global growth will slow in most developed countries, with a still uncertain end-result: weaker economy, stagflation or recession?

Chart 1: Normalization with structurally higher inflation (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Alpinum Investment Management)

With inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, previously strong consumer spending and consumer sentiment will be affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Central banks, which were forced to respond aggressively to price increases in 2022, will maintain a restrictive stance at least through the second quarter of 2023 to further reduce inflationary pressures by cooling demand and preventing unintended loosening of financial conditions. By the end of 2023, however, inflation should have fallen to a level low enough to encourage policymakers to consider interest rate cuts. Nevertheless, history teaches us that such journeys can also lead over bumpy roads.

United States

In the final quarter of the year, macro data continued to point to a resilient economy in the US. Despite concerns about rising interest rates and recessionary tendencies, key indicators for consumer spending and labor markets continued to show signs of strength. In November, the US economy created more jobs than expected and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, despite the Fed's aggressive measures to slow down the economy and lower inflation. More positive news came from the consumer price index, which fell from 7.7% year-on-year to 7.1% in November, below the expected 7.3% yearon-year, reinforcing the belief that the peak of inflation is behind us. After the Fed raised rates by 0.75% at four FOMC meetings this year, Jerome Powell raised rates by 0.50% in December, confirming that smaller rate hikes are likely in the future. Nevertheless, monetary policy is probably to remain restrictive for some time until real progress on inflation is seen, as rate hikes and the Fed's reduction of bond holdings usually take time to settle into the system.

Chart 2: Expected US interest rate hikes/cuts in basis points (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Alpinum Investment Management)

On the back of this promising economic data and the expectation of a less aggressive Fed, the S&P 500 rallied 7% from its September low and crossed the 4,000 mark in November. On the other hand, bond markets indicated an increased risk of an (mild) economic recession with the yield curve inversion at its highest level in decades (-0.84). The strength of the US dollar so far this year also reversed, returning to levels seen in June. Finally, one trend to watch is the development in US home sales, which fell for the eighth straight month, the longest stretch since 2007, while the average 30-year fixed-rate interest rate topped 7% in November (double the year-ago level and the highest since 2002).

Europe

Eurozone GDP surprised on the upside in the third quarter and lifted growth for 2022. Although economic indicators continued the positive trend in the first part of the fourth quarter, the eurozone economy is expected to fall into recession in the fourth quarter of 2022. The inverted yield curve in German bond markets also suggests that Europe's leading economy is heading for recession. The yield on the two-year Schatz hit its highest level in a decade.

Chart 3: Inverted German yield curve anticipates recession (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Alpinum Investment Management)

During the quarter, eurozone inflation fell slightly, from 10.6% year-on-year to 10.1% year-on-year, with energy and food continuing to contribute to the high inflation numbers, albeit with a significant decline in energy. Although energy prices have fallen 60% since peaking in August, Europe has announced plans that include an initial version of a price cap and a common procurement system. In addition, Europe will support households and businesses with a new EUR 40 billion stimulus program to address the energy crisis. To fight inflation ECB began 2022 with a 50 bps hike in July and two 75 bps rate hikes in September and November. In December the ECB raised the interest rates by another 50 bps bringing the deposit rate to 2.0%. The ECB will likely slow down its interest rate hike pace with an expected terminal deposit rate of 3%. During the quarter, Europe witnessed a change in political leadership in two countries. In the UK, Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new prime minister, reversing many of the previous chancellor's tax cuts and promising to present a much more austere budget. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni, known as a Eurosceptic, won the elections with her right-wing “Brothers of Italy” party and was named the country's first female prime minister.

China and emerging markets (EM)

This year, for the first time, Beijing will fall well short of its GDP growth target, which is 5.5% for 2022. The IMF estimates that Chinese GDP growth will decline to 3.2% in 2022. This would be the weakest pace since the 1970s, had the pandemic not broken out in 2020. During the quarter, both import and export growth continued to face strong global as well as domestic headwinds. Chinese import data slumped in November, while export growth continued to contract month-on-month. The shift in consumption from goods to services is impacting not only global output but also demand for Chinese goods. Although the country is in the midst of a third major Covid-19 wave, Beijing started a more growth-friendly course after months of economic turmoil triggered by Covid record outbreaks and a property market crisis.

Chart 4: China’s GDP growth since the 1985s (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Alpinum Investment Management)

The pressure also came from unprecedented protests by the Chinese people expressing their deep disappointment and frustration with the country's three-year zero Covid policy. As a result, Chinese authorities had no choice but to announce various measures to ease Covid restrictions to appease citizens' displeasure. Another positive signal came from the revival of the real estate market, which has been in a downturn since mid-2021, supported by a significant swing in real estate policy with the announcement of a "16-point plan" by the Chinese authorities. To illustrate the importance of this policy measure, it is worth noting that the real estate market has historically accounted for one-third of China's GDP. Consequently, investor sentiment toward China increased, and the MSCI China Index and CSI 300 Index rose 34% and 9% respectively from their late October lows.

Investment conclusions

The economic cycle has turned negative, driven by increased inflationary forces and geopolitical issues. The US economy could experience a period of stagflation, the eurozone most likely a mild recession, and China still faces headwinds with its Covid-policy and regulatory measures. We are living in the transition phase from a "pandemic world" to a "normal" economic cycle with inflation pressures, while at the same time being challenged by the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In 2022, stock prices fell, credit spreads widened, and interest rates rose steeply. We are in a late-stage economy with (peaking) inflationary pressures on the brink of recession. This combined with an interest rate normalization phase and geopolitics urge caution.

Chart 5: Yield-to-worst of global bond segments (Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Alpinum Investment Management)

Bonds: Monetary policy is in tightening mode worldwide, led by the pace of the US Fed. Currently, markets are assuming a policy rate close to 5%. After the recent sell-off in credit, selective credit is attractively valued. We expect short and long rates to converge somewhat over the next 6-9 months (bear flattening). Therefore, long duration investment grade and sovereign bond assets should be avoided. We continue to favour higher rated European loans, non-cyclical US and Scandinavian short-term HY bonds, as well as senior exposure in structured credit.

Equities: Equity multiples remain challenged by rising interest rates and vulnerable/shrinking profit margins. We have increased our conviction on emerging market equities, maintaining a mixed approach with a slight tilt towards value.

At this point along the way, we are preparing for further volatility and focusing accordingly on preserving capital. Having said that, investors shall remain cautious by adopting an active and controlled downside-risk management within an absolute return approach.

Scenario Overview 6 Months

Base case 65% Investment conclusions US: Economic slowdown/stagflation environment, touching also minimal negative real GDP growth rates, while printing high nominal GDP numbers. Elevated, but peaking inflation weighs on consumer demand and pressures companies’ profit margins. High(er) interest rates and geopolitical tensions remain a key concern for the economic outlook and lead to fewer investments. House prices decelerate, while wages increase and supply bottleneck issues fade. Government spending (i.e. infrastructure, old & new energy, defense) remains elevated and supportive.

Economic slowdown/stagflation environment, touching also minimal negative real GDP growth rates, while printing high nominal GDP numbers. Elevated, but peaking inflation weighs on consumer demand and pressures companies’ profit margins. High(er) interest rates and geopolitical tensions remain a key concern for the economic outlook and lead to fewer investments. House prices decelerate, while wages increase and supply bottleneck issues fade. Government spending (i.e. infrastructure, old & new energy, defense) remains elevated and supportive. Eurozone: Stagflation turns into a mild recession. Slower growth dynamic caused by inflation spike, higher rates, war impact. But continuing fiscal im- pulse, solidarity payments, defense spending and low absolute interest level (ECB policy) are supportive.

Stagflation turns into a mild recession. Slower growth dynamic caused by inflation spike, higher rates, war impact. But continuing fiscal im- pulse, solidarity payments, defense spending and low absolute interest level (ECB policy) are supportive. China: GDP growth rates remain depressed but move away from 0% Covid-policy revives economy.

GDP growth rates remain depressed but move away from 0% Covid-policy revives economy. Oil: As supply chain constraints fade and recession fears mount, price pressure eases in the short-term. Equities: Equities face uncertain outlook with profit margin pressure due to elevated input costs, higher rates and looming risk of vicious wage-price spiral. Equities are more reasonably valued after correction but lack a sustained upside potential with forward P/E multiples of ~18 and upcoming profit margin pressures. We recommend a balanced approach in terms of equity “style” with a bias towards value.

Equities face uncertain outlook with profit margin pressure due to elevated input costs, higher rates and looming risk of vicious wage-price spiral. Equities are more reasonably valued after correction but lack a sustained upside potential with forward P/E multiples of ~18 and upcoming profit margin pressures. We recommend a balanced approach in terms of equity “style” with a bias towards value. Interest rates: Slight negative bias on rate expo- sure as upward pressure on yields remains, but (US) duration exposure serves as a valuable diversifier and tail hedge in case of a severe recession.

Slight negative bias on rate expo- sure as upward pressure on yields remains, but (US) duration exposure serves as a valuable diversifier and tail hedge in case of a severe recession. Credit: Credit spreads have adjusted and are selectively attractive, despite an increase/normalization of corporate default rates in 2023. We prefer loans, short-term HY, senior exposure in structured credit and very selective EM/Asia bonds.

Credit spreads have adjusted and are selectively attractive, despite an increase/normalization of corporate default rates in 2023. We prefer loans, short-term HY, senior exposure in structured credit and very selective EM/Asia bonds. Commodities/FX: USD strength is going to fade; selective cyclical commodities face headwind while a structural inflation may support commodities. Click to enlarge

Bull case 20% Investment conclusions US: Sub-par GDP growth rate (1-2%). Fed succeeds with its tightening policy and inflation decelerates. Supply chain bottlenecks fade and consumer spending is supported by high savings and wage increases. Energy prices decelerate, firms keep capex spending alive. Economy transforms into “new normal”.

Sub-par GDP growth rate (1-2%). Fed succeeds with its tightening policy and inflation decelerates. Supply chain bottlenecks fade and consumer spending is supported by high savings and wage increases. Energy prices decelerate, firms keep capex spending alive. Economy transforms into “new normal”. Europe: Temporary growth halt with mild recession; peripherals backed by continued fiscal/monetary policy support; standing together spirit holds; significantly more defense/green energy spending.

Temporary growth halt with mild recession; peripherals backed by continued fiscal/monetary policy support; standing together spirit holds; significantly more defense/green energy spending. China/EM: Impact of Chinese regulatory craze is fading. Credit easing measures gain traction. Further escalation with West avoided. Pandemic situation fragile, but zero-tolerance policy is not coming back. Equities: After market correction, equities look more attractive. Firms reduce labor vs. capital spending to increase ((keep)) profitability. If a de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be reached, markets will recover a large part of the 2022 losses. However, inflation pressure and higher rates keep valuations in check.

After market correction, equities look more attractive. Firms reduce labor vs. capital spending to increase ((keep)) profitability. If a de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be reached, markets will recover a large part of the 2022 losses. However, inflation pressure and higher rates keep valuations in check. Interest rates: Long-term rates move slightly up, bear flattening curve; inflation pressure persists.

Long-term rates move slightly up, bear flattening curve; inflation pressure persists. Credit: Corporate default rates increase towards long-term average. Credit in general and short-term HY bonds in particular benefit the most.

Corporate default rates increase towards long-term average. Credit in general and short-term HY bonds in particular benefit the most. Commodities/FX: Bid for cyclical commodities/metals. EUR and selective EM FX rates recover. Click to enlarge

Bear Case 15% Investment conclusions US: Mild recession with danger to stay for longer, but still positive nominal GDP growth. Low unemployment rate combined with resilient inflation kicks off wage- price spiral and sustained rate hike increases.

Mild recession with danger to stay for longer, but still positive nominal GDP growth. Low unemployment rate combined with resilient inflation kicks off wage- price spiral and sustained rate hike increases. Europe: Moderate recession with risk of lasting eco- nomic weakness due to war/geopolitics and inflation/high energy prices. No sustained recovery of international tourism. Peripherals suffer from yield in- creases and Germany from elevated energy costs.

Moderate recession with risk of lasting eco- nomic weakness due to war/geopolitics and inflation/high energy prices. No sustained recovery of international tourism. Peripherals suffer from yield in- creases and Germany from elevated energy costs. China/EM: Chinese regulators fail to ease credit and regulatory measures enough, leading to 2-3% GDP growth in 2023 and deteriorating exports. Emerging markets (ex-commodity exporters) suffer as global trade is held back. EM FX decline does not stop. Equities: Equities fall and test new lows. Highly priced US equities will lead the correction, followed by Europe.

Equities fall and test new lows. Highly priced US equities will lead the correction, followed by Europe. Interest rates: Long-term rates drop (further yield curve inversion), but limited potential apart from USD rates. Support for high-quality assets (Treasuries, A/AA bonds, agency bonds). Cash is king!

Long-term rates drop (further yield curve inversion), but limited potential apart from USD rates. Support for high-quality assets (Treasuries, A/AA bonds, agency bonds). Cash is king! Credit: Corporate default rates climb and approach higher end of long-term average levels, but severe default cycle is avoided. Favor short dated high- quality bonds and cash.

Corporate default rates climb and approach higher end of long-term average levels, but severe default cycle is avoided. Favor short dated high- quality bonds and cash. Commodities/FX: Negative for commodity prices. USD, CHF and JPY act as a safe haven again. Click to enlarge

Tail risks Equity (IT) bubble bursting, liquidity shock.

An Italian sovereign debt crisis, Euro break up.

Military conflict in the South China Sea. Pandemic crisis re-emerges/new virus variants.

Nuclear escalation resulting in 3rd World War.

Emerging market meltdown similar to 1998. Click to enlarge

Equities Comment After the market correction, valuation levels have somewhat normalized and approach “neutral land”.

However, the looming risk of a severe economic slowdown asks for an additional risk premium, which contributes further to an uncertain outlook for the asset class. Another negative factor for equities remains the competition of other asset classes, namely the increasing interest rate levels with short-term US Treasury bonds approaching 5%.

The upside potential is limited due to the continued high inflation (input costs; profit margin pressure) and lower economic growth prospects (weakening demand).

Non-US equities trade with more attractive valuations and are poised to outperform if a de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict emerges and if USD weakens. Equity multiples have adjusted downwards, but will feel additional pressure if rates further in- crease. A current P/E ratio of 18 for the S&P trans- lates into an earnings yield of only 5.5%!

Market consensus estimates that US earnings will grow by 6% in 2022 and 3% in 2023: An optimistic outcome, when history suggests that earnings tend to drop by 10-20% if a recession occurs.

Military conflict leads to more structural inflation pressure (less globalization/productivity, less efficient/safer supply chains, more protectionism).

US equities incorporate advanced valuations vs. other regions. However, the economy is also more resilient, less impacted by the Ukraine conflict and supported by “big tech” earnings. Hence, a certain valuation premium is justified. Click to enlarge

Credit/Fixed Income Comment Rates : The near-term outlook for interest rate du- ration remains negatively biased. However, most of the interest rate move is behind us – evidenced by US (10 year) real rates ranging between 1 and 1.5%. We hold minimal allocations in duration and consider duration exposure mainly as a portfolio di- versifier, whereas we favor US Treasuries.

: The near-term outlook for interest rate du- ration remains negatively biased. However, most of the interest rate move is behind us – evidenced by US (10 year) real rates ranging between 1 and 1.5%. We hold minimal allocations in duration and consider duration exposure mainly as a portfolio di- versifier, whereas we favor US Treasuries. IG : We hold minimal US investment grade bonds and only selective European IG bonds. Selective EM/Asia IG bonds offer a tactical opportunity.

: We hold minimal US investment grade bonds and only selective European IG bonds. Selective EM/Asia IG bonds offer a tactical opportunity. High Yield: Loans and high yield bonds offer fair relative and attractive absolute yields. Overall, we favor selective US short-term non-cyclical bonds, European loans & senior/mezzanine CLO tranches.

Loans and high yield bonds offer fair relative and attractive absolute yields. Overall, we favor selective US short-term non-cyclical bonds, European loans & senior/mezzanine CLO tranches. Emerging Debt: After the sell-off in 2022 in emerging and Asian debt markets, plenty of opportunities exist and are a tactical buy. We are still cautious on local currency bonds. The direction of all major central banks towards tightening measures is a structural headwind for all fixed income assets, but headwind fades.

The ECB continues to raise rates in Q1 2023 as will the US Fed, albeit at a lower speed. Avoid EU peripherals and keep duration exposure limited.

Credit spreads have repriced and look fairly valued in general. Current wider spread levels compensate for a softer economic outlook, but not for a deep recession. Corporate default rates will increase and approach long-term average levels.

We like the structured credit market such as selective US non-agency RMBS or European CLOs.

Consider harvesting the illiquidity premium from direct loans (corporate/mortgage-backed loans).

We also identify attractive yield in “new” alternatives, but selection and a proper liquidity management are paramount. Click to enlarge

Alternatives Comment Credit long-short strategies identify plenty of relative value trades, both long and short.

Equity long-short strategies benefit from high volatility and elevated performance dispersion.

Alternative lending as an asset class is in the spot- light in a low or rising rates environment. Current fragile economic environment benefits active managers. Moreover, “innovative disruption” leads to more price dispersion among single securities, industries, etc.

Global macro managers benefit from sharp market movements in either direction (i.e. rates/FX). Click to enlarge