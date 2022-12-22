ESG (In)Efficiency

CFA Institute Contributors
Summary

  • Passive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become increasingly active. It’s time for a rethink.
  • As more investors look to align sustainability goals with their investments, global ESG assets under management (AUM) have soared from $2.2 trillion in 2015 to $18.4 trillion in 2021.
  • With ever-changing methodologies and expanding exclusion lists, the active risk of popular ESG indexes is also climbing. This begs the question: Does the term “passive” even apply to ESG investing?

Passive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become increasingly active. It’s time for a rethink.

Assets have poured into passive ESG indexes in recent years. As more investors look to align sustainability goals with their investments, global ESG assets

Chart showing ESG UPLIFT AND TRACKING ERROR FOR POPULAR ESG INDEXES

Chart showing TOP ACTIVE HOLDINGS OF COMMON ESG INDEXES (9/30/2022)

Chart showing ESG RATINGS AND EXCLUSIONS OF MSCI INDEXES

Tracking error and ESG ratings

Chart showing EFFICIENT FRONTIERS OF ESG INDEXES

Chart showing EXHIBIT 6: HYPOTHETICAL EFFICIENT ESG PORTFOLIO

Chart showing EXHIBIT 7: STYLE FACTOR COMPATIBILITY WITH ESG INVESTING

Chart showing EXHIBIT 8: ACTIVE RETURN CORRELATIONS OF STYLE FACTORS MSCI WORLD

Hypothetical efficient ESG factor portfolio

Chart showing STYLE FACTOR COMPATIBILITY WITH ESG RATING MSCI WORLD ESG RATING BIAS

Chart showing STYLE FACTOR COMPATIBILITY WITH CARBON INTENSITY MSCI WORLD CARBON INTENSITY BIAS

CFA Institute Contributors
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

