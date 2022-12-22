ARDC: Shrinking NAV And Distributions Over Time

Summary

  • The ARDC fund provides high income by investing in high yield bonds, senior loans, and CLO securities.
  • It pays an attractive 10.5% current yield.
  • However, with 5 Yr average annual returns of only 2.0%, the fund appears to be paying more than it earns.
  • I would avoid this fund.

The view from a helicopter on the famous Time Square in New York

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

The Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) is a closed-end fund that focuses on providing high income by investing in high yield bonds, senior loans, and CLO securities. While the fund pays an attractive 10.5% current yield, it appears to be paying

ARDC portfolio details

Figure 1 - ARDC portfolio details (areaspublicfunds.com)

ARDC historical returns

Figure 2 - ARDC historical returns (arespublicfunds.com)

ARDC annual returns vs. high yield spreads

Figure 3 - ARDC annual returns vs. high yield credit spreads (Author created with returns from Morningstar and high yield spreads from St. Louis Fed)

ARDC financial summary

Figure 4 - ARDC financial summary (ARDC 2021 annual report)

ARDC historical distributions

Figure 5 - ARDC historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

ARDC's share price and NAV have declined since inception

Figure 6 - ARDC's share price and NAV have declined from inception (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

