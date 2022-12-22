Camtek Has Room To Go Lower

Dec. 23, 2022 3:19 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)1 Comment
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • CAMT is almost certain to end FY2022 with earnings at record highs, but a looming downturn has nonetheless weighed on the stock.
  • The charts suggest the stock has room to go lower, even though it has already lost half its value in 2022.
  • CAMT may seem like a bargain after the price drop, including with multiples lower than competitors, but the stock may be more expensive than it looks.
  • The industry outlook is too hazy at this time to make accurate predictions, which argues in favor of playing it safe.

Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT), a supplier of metrology and inspection equipment and software for the semiconductor industry, has had a good year in 2022 from a business standpoint. However, the same cannot be said of the stock. Revenue has hit a

CAMT chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.63K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.