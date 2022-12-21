GLD: Sticking By Gold In 2023 And Beyond

Dec. 23, 2022 7:30 AM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)SPY, UUP
Summary

  • Reasons to hold gold go through seasons.
  • A core position shuts out the noise while technical and market signals shape trading strategies around the core.
  • The potential for a higher inflationary environment starting in 2023 holds the prospect for gold's next season.

Gold bars 1000 grams pure gold,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Gold

Oselote

You can ask ChatGPT for the top 10 reasons for owning gold and get a sufficiently operational list. This list is quite familiar to anyone who follows gold:

  • inflation or currency hedge
  • portfolio diversification
  • store of value
  • safe
The 10-year real interest rate ended its secular decline in 2013. The recent rise is helping to hold a ceiling over gold.

The 10-year real interest rate ended its secular decline in 2013. The recent rise is helping to hold a ceiling over gold. (Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, 10-Year Real Interest Rate [REAINTRATREARAT10Y], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; December 22, 2022.)

The SPDR Gold Shares has spent most of December pivoting around its 200DMA.

The SPDR Gold Shares (TradingView.com)

The SPDR Gold Shares looks slowed but undeterred.

The SPDR Gold Shares (Seeking Alpha)

Surges in "buy gold" searches are not as prominent as earlier years, but they are just as important.

Surges in "buy gold" searches are not as prominent as earlier years, but they are just as important. (Google Trends)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

