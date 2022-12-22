ARDC: This Fixed Income Fund Trades At A Wide Discount And Yields 10.5%

Damon Judd
Summary

  • Since I last wrote about ARDC in August, the discount has widened to more than -13% while the NAV has stabilized.
  • Based on the current monthly distribution that was raised to $.1025 in August, the annual yield is now more than 10.5%.
  • The outlook for high-yield fixed income is optimistic for 2023 after one of the worst years since 2008 has taken place in 2022.

It's almost Christmas here in Colorado and we are experiencing record cold temperatures, snow, and the weather outside is frightful. But I am writing today to give you a Christmas gift, one that keeps on giving month after month, year after

Summary from previous article

Seeking Alpha

previous chart of High Yield credit spread

previous chart of High Yield credit spread (St Louis Fed)

current High Yield credit spread

current High Yield credit spread (St Louis Fed)

Chart, sunburst chart Description automatically generated

August fund fact sheet

Chart, sunburst chart Description automatically generated

December fund fact sheet

Chart Description automatically generated

December fund fact sheet

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

CEFconnect

Chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

