Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of December 2022

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was also flat for the month.
  • Cobalt market news - Cobalt metal prices diverge on demand shifts due to strength in aerospace demand and weakness in battery demand notably from consumer electronics.
  • ERG: "Total demand for cobalt in the next five years will be higher than all cobalt consumed in the first two decades of this century."
  • Cobalt miners news - Glencore settles with the DRC with a US$180 million payment. CMOC mining deals under review as Congo targets windfall profits. Chemaf - Trafigura secures $600m in financing for Congo cobalt mines.
  • Jervois Global closes A$231m equity offering. Electra Battery Materials acquires new cobalt project 5.3 sq km land package adjacent to the Iron Creek deposit. Cobalt Blue demonstration plant achieves high grade (95%) concentration results.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Cobalt (Co) symbol chemical element of the periodic table, 3D animation on atom design background

Sefa kart/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the December 2022 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw reports of weak cobalt demand from China primarily due to weakness in consumer electronic sales but also due to China shifting to LFP

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart

Mining.com

UBS cobalt supply and demand forecast

UBS

BMI 2022 forecast for cobalt - Deficits building starting from 2024

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020

IEA

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (38 if include recycling)

BMI

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
25.68K Followers
Author of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage, space tourism, 3D printing, personal robots, and autonomous vehicles. Trend Investing also hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alphas Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORILSK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], THE METALS CO (TMC) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.