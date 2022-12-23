Bank of America: Discount Valuation Ahead In 2023

Dec. 23, 2022 5:53 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.26K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America’s stock declined 14% in December.
  • The central bank raised interest rates again this month, adding pressure on bank stocks.
  • Higher interest rates and inflation are going to be a formidable headwind to bank valuations going forward.

Bank of America Plaza

tupungato

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) suffered a significant valuation cut in December, causing the bank's stock price to fall 14% just this month.

However, as economic risks and interest rate headwinds increase into 2023, I believe investors should avoid buying the

Interest Rates

Interest Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

Net Charge-Offs

Net Charge-Offs (Bank Of America Corp)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.26K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.