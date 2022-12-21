Netflix Has A Growth Problem

Dec. 23, 2022 6:31 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.61K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix’s subscriber growth rebounded in Q3’22.
  • The subscriber outlook for Q4’22 is also strong.
  • However, overall growth is slowing, especially in countries with high average revenue per membership.

Netflix

Wachiwit

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported strong subscriber gains in the third-quarter and the outlook for the fourth-quarter is also upbeat. However, the streaming platform is seeing moderating growth overall, indicating that increasing competition from other streaming offers is making it harder to translate

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.61K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.