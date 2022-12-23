DDF: Don't Panic When The Ticker Disappears

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • DDF is a hybrid CEF that contains a mix of equities and fixed income that are leveraged up to generate income.
  • Shareholders have approved the fund's merger into AGD.
  • On March 10, 2023, the fund will cease trading on the NYSE under the DDF ticker.
  • The article analyzes current merger arbitrage opportunities for DDF and other Delaware Management Company funds.
  • All analyzed funds are trading at substantial discounts to NAV, indicating a merger of weaker market names.

Two groups in parentheses strive for unity. Generalization and reunification into a larger organization. Merger of companies, joining forces. Reconciliation and consensus. Association, alliance.

Andrii Yalanskyi

Thesis

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) has obtained all shareholder approvals to be merged into Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD). The management company has now outlined the operational process, with the DDF ticker

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.76K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.