Central Bank Schism Is Bad News For Bunds

Summary

  • German government debt is in the firing line.
  • Europe’s stubborn inflation and Germany’s lax fiscal policies suggest the spread between the two countries' yields will narrow further.
  • Germany will spend around 300 billion euros between 2022 and 2024 to cushion the blow from higher gas prices.

Reichstag and government district in Berlin, Germany

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

German government debt is in the firing line. Investors reckon the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates before the European Central Bank, and so are pushing up yields on German bonds, bringing them closer to those

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

