What Awaits The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Global economic uncertainty continues to be high, and downside risks are rising in most Asian and European countries due to the inability to fight inflation effectively despite ongoing monetary tightening.
  • Given the sanctions imposed, Russian oil and gas companies have practically no opportunity to buy equipment to service a hydrocarbon production facility.
  • A continuing tense situation in the real estate sector, the impact of restrictive measures, and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, led to a slowdown in China's economic growth.
  • I estimate total oil demand at 101 million barrels per day in 2023, up slightly from 2022, driven by recovering demand for diesel and jet fuel in North America and India.
  • I expect the price of the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF to rise to $88 in the short term, after which it will drop to $54 in 2023.

Метеоритный дождь. Элементы этого изображения оформлены НАСА,

forplayday/iStock via Getty Images

Since my article "The Oil And Gas Industry Likely Heading For A Long-Term Downfall", WTI crude (CL1:COM) and Brent futures (CO1:COM) have fallen more than 10%, as well as the share prices of oil

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Tropical Tidbits

Source: Author's elaboration, based on weather.gov

Author's elaboration, based on weather.gov

N_Aisenstadt - TradingView

N_Aisenstadt - TradingView

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Tropical Tidbits

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Tropical Tidbits

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Author's elaboration, based on Investing.com

Source: YCharts

YCharts

Source: Created by author

Created by author

Source: TRADING ECONOMICS

Trading Economics

Source: Author's elaboration, based on the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

Author's elaboration, based on the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

N_Aisenstadt - TradingView

N_Aisenstadt - TradingView

Source: Weekly Petroleum Status Report-EIA

Weekly Petroleum Status Report-EIA

Source: Weekly Petroleum Status Report-EIA

Weekly Petroleum Status Report-EIA

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
2.58K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.