BCAT: Best To Watch From The Sidelines For Now

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust invests in a blended portfolio of stocks and bonds in an attempt to maximize total return and current income.
  • The closed-end fund is likely to struggle to generate capital gains in the current environment, so income will be most of its returns.
  • The portfolio is quite decent and includes a few asset classes that we may not expect.
  • The fund failed to cover its distribution in 2021 or YTD in 2022, so it may be forced to cut in the near future.
  • The fund is currently trading at a very attractive price that appears to indicate a market belief that a cut is coming.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Flying over USA at night with city light illumination. View from space. 3D render

da-kuk

One of the biggest problems faced by many Americans today is the high rate of inflation that has been pervading the economy. This has forced many people to seek out additional sources of income, such as a second job, simply to obtain

BCAT Asset Allocation

BlackRock

FEDFUNDS 2022

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

BCAT Top Ten Holdings

BlackRock

BCAT Country Allocation

BlackRock

BCAT Distribution History

CEF Connect

BCAT Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.11K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.