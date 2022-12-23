The Trade Desk: Zooming Out On Its Valuation

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
733 Followers

Summary

  • The Trade Desk delivered astonishing returns of 31% per year over the past decade. The stock is currently under pressure from rising interest rates and uncertainty about measures by Apple.
  • TTD operates in a huge advertising space with a TAM of $816 in global ad spending. The company increased its revenue by an average of 43% over the past 5 years.
  • Historically, the valuation is on the high side, but taking into account the strong earnings growth prospects for the coming years, investors could expect a good stock return.

Shot of an unrecognizable businessman working on his laptop in the office

Delmaine Donson

Introduction

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has achieved amazing returns over the past decade. The stock rose 1390% (31% annualized), compared to the S&P500 of "only" 100% (7.2% annualized). The stock has been under pressure since the beginning of the year due to high inflation and the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Robust revenue growth - TTD 3Q22 investor presentation

Robust revenue growth (TTD 3Q22 investor presentation)

Profitability - TTD 3Q22 investor presentation

Profitability (TTD 3Q22 investor presentation)

Diversified across all major verticals -TTD 3Q22 investor presentation

Diversified across all major verticals (TTD 3Q22 investor presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Filtered stock list - Finviz

Filtered stock list (Finviz)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
733 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.