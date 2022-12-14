ChargePoint: Stellar Growth At The Cost Of Profitability - Why Not?

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.25K Followers

Summary

  • At its current rate, the CHPT management may have temporarily sacrificed profitability for the sake of hyper-growth and footprint expansion.
  • That works fine for us, given the tremendous emphasis on technological advancement and sales infrastructure, improving CHPT's business opportunities in the intensely competitive market.
  • Investors may likely witness a positive cash flow by Q4'24, temporarily supported by its robust cash/investments and total receivables.
  • An immense amount of patience and risk tolerance may be rewarded by CY2025, with a speculative adj. EPS of $0.17.
  • In a world without macroeconomic uncertainties, CHPT may bullishly rally, significantly aided by the massive EV adoption in the US and EU then.

Dollars with Fuse White BG

jorender/iStock via Getty Images

We have previously covered ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) here as a pre-earnings article in November 2022. Its market opportunities in the EU were discussed extensively, where the number of EVs on the road is expected

CHPT YTD EV/Revenue, P/E, and Market Cap/FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.25K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.