Crowdstrike: Robust Performance Despite Elongated Sales Cycles - Here's Our Entry Point

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • One man's trash is another's treasure indeed. We will be scooping up more shares between $90~$100, against our previous target of $120s.
  • While moderate corrections may be coming in the short term, we reckon the risk-reward ratio looks attractive enough at those levels, due to the excellent 70% upside potential.
  • The macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, triggering similar elongated sales cycles/ shortened contracts for CRWD and its cyber-security peers.
  • China's unexpected reopening has thrown a wrench in our original projections as well, potentially triggering prolonged inflationary pressure through 2024.
  • However, CRWD's fundamental offerings remain stellar with sustained ARR and subscription growth, pointing to the robust consumer demand thus far.

Golden Coins and vintage treasure chest made of wooden panels Reinforced with gold metal and gold pins Treasure boxes placed on the sand in a cave or treasure chest underwater. 3d Rendering

Chinnachart Martmoh/iStock via Getty Images

We have previously covered CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) here as a pre-earnings article in November 2022. CHPT's elevated P/E valuation was discussed in comparison to its cloud/software/security peers, indicating the risk of a drastic correction at

Global cybersecurity market size

McKinsey

CRWD YTD EV/Revenue, P/E, and NTM Market Cap/ FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

CRWD YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.