Interest rates are moving sharply higher globally thanks to the Federal Reserve dot plot and the European Central Bank's hawkish message about future rate hikes. Then, unexpectedly earlier this week, the Bank of Japan piled on when it decided to raise the cap on the 10-year Japanese Government bond to 50 bps from 25 bps.
Based on the changes in rates over the past week, the ECB and BOJ have impacted bond yields the most, pushing yields in Europe and Japan sharply higher due to a significant repricing of overnight rates.
Over the past week, the euro Overnight Index Swap curve has risen by around 50 bps, while Japan's Overnight Index Swap curve rose by almost 25 bps.
The unexpected announcement by the BOJ reversed years of yield curve controls, which limited the 10-year JGB yield from rising above 25 bps. But the changes this week allow for the 10-year to now trade to high as 50 bps. As a result, the 2-Yr JGB and the 10-yr JGB have risen to levels not seen since 2015.
The move by the BOJ may have had the most significant long-term impact, as the BOJ was suppressing their 10-year rate, which was serving as an anchor for rates globally. But now, the BOJ will permit the 10-year JGB rate to increase to 50 bps, allowing global rates to adjust higher or lower with the 10-year JGB. The unexpected policy change also dramatically weakened the dollar vs. the yen.
Additionally, expectations for more rate hikes following the tough talk at the ECB press conference sent yields sharply higher across Europe. The German 2-year has climbed to over 2.6%.
US Treasuries were not in isolation as they rose sharply this past week, with the most significant impact coming on the long end of the curve. The 10-year and 30-year climbed by almost 25 bps.
The moves by ECB last week and the BOJ this week mean the era of negative interest rate policy that has been in place for years is coming to an end. More importantly, it would indicate we will be entering a higher-rate environment overall. How high rates ultimately go will depend on how quickly inflation cools and, more importantly, how much growth slows in response to this shift in monetary policy.
It also means that the floor for monetary policy is probably higher than what it was over this past decade and could very well mean that the days of QE are over, as it appears that central banks are now fully aware of the effects QE can have when pushed too hard.
What's very clear is that heading into 2023, central banks will be far more hawkish and in better alignment than previously thought, which will result in higher rates than what had been previously priced in by the market.
I am Michael Kramer
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
