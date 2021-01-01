MicroStockHub

As we wrap up an awful year for the stock market, below we highlight a list of the current Russell 1,000 stocks that are the farthest below their all-time highs. For the index as a whole, the average stock is down 15.85% YTD on a total return basis, while the average stock's price is about 38% below its all-time high.

About 30% of stocks in the Russell 1,000 are currently at least 50% below their all-time highs, while about 10% of index members are at least 75% below all-time highs. Below we list the 38 stocks that are all down at least 85% from their all-time highs and it includes Palantir's (PLTR) 85.96% drop to Plug Power's (PLUG) near evaporation of 99.2%. Most of these names have come down from all-time highs that were made at some point in 2021, although some like PLUG, AIG, and Citi (C) made highs a long time ago.

This list is a who's who of stocks that got caught up in the post-COVID retail investor buying spree. A name like Carvana (CVNA) hit its all-time high of $376.69 relatively recently in August of last year. It's at $4.13/share as of this morning. Upstart (UPST) traded above $400/share last October, and it's at $13 and change now. Roku (ROKU) got up to $490.40 last summer and is at $42 now or more than a full decimal point to the left!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.