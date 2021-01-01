Russell 1,000 Stocks Down The Most From All-Time Highs

Dec. 23, 2022 1:16 PM ETPLTR, PLUG, C, CVNA, UPST, ROKU
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.8K Followers

Summary

  • As we wrap up an awful year for the stock market, below we highlight a list of the current Russell 1,000 stocks that are the farthest below their all-time highs.
  • About 30% of stocks in the Russell 1,000 are currently at least 50% below their all-time highs, while about 10% of index members are at least 75% below all-time highs.
  • Roku got up to $490.40 last summer and is at $42 now or more than a full decimal point to the left.

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

As we wrap up an awful year for the stock market, below we highlight a list of the current Russell 1,000 stocks that are the farthest below their all-time highs. For the index as a whole, the average stock is down 15.85% YTD

Russell 1,000 Stocks Down the Most from All-Time Highs

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.8K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.