The Fact Alvotech May Launch A Humira Biosimilar In 2023 Is Not A Guarantee Of Success

Dec. 23, 2022 1:35 PM ETAlvotech (ALVO)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • Alvotech is a biosimilar (a form of generics drug) manufacturer that joined the Nasdaq in June.
  • Shares dipped initially but have fought back to a price of $10, supporting a $2.4bn market cap valuation presently.
  • The company expects to have its Humira biosimilar approved this year, and ready for launch on July 1st.
  • Humira is a $20bn per annum selling drug that loses patent protection in the US in 2023, but the level of competition amongst biosimilar developers is going to be intense.
  • As such, ALVO looks like a speculative-to-good investment opportunity. Its biosimilar pipeline is very strong, but the commercial viability of the biosimilars market is yet to be confirmed.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Japanese Subway Train Filled by One Man

RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is an ~800 employee company, founded in Reykjavik, Iceland, that is "focused exclusively on developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines for the global market".

Its founder and Chairman, Róbert Wessman, has an impressive track

Alvotech pipeline

Alvotech pipeline (investor presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.27K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.