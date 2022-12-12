2023 Outlook And Buying The Seasonal Sale In Oil And Gas Equities

Josh Young
Summary

  • Oil likely rebounds in 2023.
  • Small cap producers and services companies are most promising.
  • China re-opening is a major catalyst.

Sale Concept, Percent Sign, Price Discount on Speech Bubble

akinbostanci

2023 Outlook & Buying the Seasonal Sale in Oil & Gas Equities

Oil is popular at $120 and unpopular at $70

Twitter, Tavi Costa

There's been quite a selloff in oil over the past few months. Ironically, many of the same market participants who were excited about oil and gas

crude oil net speculative positions vs wti price

Bison Interests

OPEC+ monthly production misses

Bison Interests

OPEC+ forecast production miss

Bison Interests

oil well productivity is declining

Rystad, Twitter

China is the swing demand for oil

S&P Global Commodity Insights

china to china flights

airportia.com

China to China flights

Airportia.com

dropping oil inventories spr

Bison Interests

oil vs energy prices short term

Bison Interests

small caps have under performed so far

Bison Interests

oil services has under performed

Bison Interests

drilled uncompleted wells

Bison Interests

Rig day rates by class

Enverus

xop vs spy over the past year

Bison Interests

This article was written by

Josh Young
Josh Young is the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Interests, an investment firm focused on publicly traded oil and gas companies. And he is the former Chairman of the Board of Iron Bridge Resources, which sold to Warburg Pincus and CPPIB backed Velvet Energy in 2018 for $142 million. He is a value investor primarily focused on energy stocks, natural resources stocks, and companies trading at low multiples to earnings, cash flow, or book value. He has presented at numerous investment conferences, including Platts, LD Micro, Oil & Gas Money, Louisiana Energy Conference, and the Global Resources Investment Conference and has been featured in media including Barrons, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Fox Business News, RT and Oil & Gas Investor Magazine. He is a graduate with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OIH, XLE, XOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

