Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: Encouraging Sales Growth For Qinlock But Risk/Reward Remains Unattractive

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
Marketplace

Summary

  • Shares have lost three quarters of their value over the past three years but logged a 60% gain in the past 12 months.
  • Qinlock sales are steadily growing in 4th line GIST with potential to see off-label use in earlier lines of therapy given favorable tolerability profile.
  • Vismeltinib in TGCT has produced promising data to date but would be competing against generic imatinib which could be quite difficult.
  • While broad combination strategy for ULK1/2 inhibitor DCC-3116 is interesting, it has shown no monotherapy activity in phase 1.
  • I cannot recommend purchase of DCPH, as risk/reward profile does not look attractive at this time.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at ROTY Biotech Community. Learn More »

doctor explain colon model

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of oncology kinase-inhibitor specialist Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) have lost three quarters of their value over the past three years. However, during the past 12 months they've risen by over 60%.

Aside from technical stability over

weekly chart

FinViz

Pipeline

Corporate Slides

4th line GIST data

corporate slides

Qinlock sales growth

corporate slides

TGCT landscape

corporate slides

TGCT opportunity

corporate slides

3116 preclinical activity

corporate slides

Trends in Financials

Quarterly Filing

Compensation table

Proxy Filing

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Biotech Community!

  • Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, top holdings and genuinely wish to see each other profit.
  • Get access to JF's highest conviction ideas, trades & updates for model portfolios, personal DCA account and all my archives for DD purposes
  • Trade to Live, NOT Live to Trade philosophy (low maintenance, follow our thesis and make changes to positions only as merited)
  • Multiple 2023 setups on radar currently trading at attractive valuations

This article was written by

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
16.27K Followers
Community of Biotech Investors Focused on Value & Clinical Momentum

Founder of ROTY Biotech Community (500+ members). Big believer in quality over quantity, my goal is to add value for ALL readers.





Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.