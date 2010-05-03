SPE: Distribution Set To Decline In 2023

Dec. 23, 2022 2:58 PM ETSpecial Opportunities Fund (SPE)DEX1 Comment
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • The Special Opportunities Fund is a special situations / activist hedge fund in a closed-end fund structure.
  • The CEF has generated respectable long-term average annual returns of 6.8% over 10 years.
  • However, with a large payout and poor investment performance in 2022, SPE's NAV has shrunk by ~30% YoY.
  • This implies the monthly distribution is set to decline by 20% in 2023, as the SPE fund is run on a managed distribution plan of trailing 8% of annual NAV.

Graph showing decline and failure or downward trend

Cinefootage Visuals/iStock via Getty Images

True to its name, the Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") run like a special situations / activist hedge fund. The fund has generated modest long term returns and has an attractive 11.5% current yield. However, the yield

SPE portfolio

Figure 1 - SPE portfolio (SPE semi-annual report)

SPE historical returns

Figure 2 - SPE historical returns (morningstar)

SPE annual returns

Figure 3 - SPE annual returns (morningstar.com)

SPY annual returns

Figure 4 - SPY annual returns (morningstar.com)

SPE market price vs. NAV

Figure 5 - SPE market price vs. NAV (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.71K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.