NuStar Energy's NS-C Floating Preferred: 13% Yield, Top Pick For 2023

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Marketplace

Summary

  • NS-C just entered its floating rate phase on 12/15/22 - its future distributions will be 688 basis points + 3-Month LIBOR, now at 4.75%.
  • At its discounted price, NS-C's estimated forward yield is over 13%, with solid 3.81X dividend coverage.
  • With the Fed still raising rates, NS-C unit holders should enjoy very attractive distributions in 2023, in addition to potential capital gains.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
Oil refinery plant

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Want to benefit from higher interest rates? Check out this floating rate preferred vehicle from NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS):

The NuStar Energy L.P., 9.00% Series C Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:NS.PC).

These preferred units are cumulative, meaning that NS

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on diverse, undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

There's currently a 20% discount, and a 2-Week Free Trial on offer.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Find out how our portfolio continues to beat the market by a wide margin in 2022.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
36.36K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NS.PC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.