Headline Durable Goods Orders Down 2% In November

  • The latest new orders number at -2.1% month-over-month was worse than the Investing.com -0.6% estimate.
  • Core Capital Goods New Orders (nondefense capital goods used in the production of goods or services, excluding aircraft) is an important gauge of business spending, often referred to as Core Capex.
  • In theory, the durable goods orders series should be one of the more important indicators of the economy's health.

By Jill Mislinski

The latest new orders number at -2.1% month-over-month (MOM) was worse than the Investing.com -0.6% estimate. The series is up 6.5% year-over-year (YoY). If we exclude transportation, "core" durable goods was up 0.2% MoM and up 3.4% YoY.

