My Top REIT Picks For 2023

Dec. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETAMT, ARE, AVB, BXP, DLR, EXR, IIPR, IRM, MAA, MPW, O, OHI, PLD, SPG, VICI5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • This is the first time in over a decade that my top picks lost money.
  • I’m always happy to show you the proof of my stock-market wins. But I have to be just as honest about the losses.
  • REITs have performed remarkably well after periods of downturns.
  • Don't miss the train before it leaves the station.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Rear view of a man catching the train.

BraunS

There are just a few days left to 2022. Which makes it a great time to put together my “Top 10 REIT Picks for 2023.”

‘Tis the season to think about the future, after all.

Then again, ‘tis also the season

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
105.48K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 6,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.

Thomas has also been featured in Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 (based on page views) and has over 102,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley). 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha (2,800+ articles since 2010). To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD, ARE, O, MAA, AVB, EXR, DLR, BXP, AMT, MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.