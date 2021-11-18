KBC Group: Expect Special Dividends In 2023

Dec. 27, 2022 11:30 AM ETKBC Group NV (KBCSF), KBCSY
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • KBC is a Belgian bank and insurance company, with diversification within Central and Eastern Europe.
  • The required CET1 ratio was recently hiked, but KBC's existing CET1 capital handsomely meets all requirements.
  • The bank will likely start distributing "excess capital" above its internal 15% CET1 hurdle to its shareholders.
  • While the official dividend policy calls for a 50% payout ratio, expect the "real" ratio to increase in 2023 and beyond.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
KBC Bank branch

Cineberg

Introduction

I have been following the KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) (OTCPK:KBCSF) for quite a while now as I like the bank’s model of acting as a bank and an insurance company. Headquartered in Belgium, KBC also has activities

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
17.66K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in KBC but I have a long position in KBC Ancora, which owns KBC shares.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.