Hims & Hers Health: The Ultimate Pick For 2023

Dec. 23, 2022 3:52 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)
Raul Shah
Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health is a telehealth company which solves two major issues for patients in modern healthcare: it provides easier access to physicians and lower cost treatments.
  • Hims is growing at a blistering pace and the company is expected to be EBIT positive for the first time in Q4 2022 and recently made a new 52-week high.
  • I provide three DCF valuations and an entire EPS valuation table to propose a range of stock price possibilities. Readers will be able to create their own forecasts within seconds.
  • Technical analysis and supplementary data are both provided and support a bullish thesis. However, there are numerous risks which investors must consider.
  • Hims is the biggest position in my portfolio. I own nearly 50,000 shares at a current market value of over $330,000. My base case is the stock should be worth $17 per share, representing a 175% increase.

Businessman hand drawing for increasing arrow from 2022 to 2023 for preparation merry Christmas and happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

This article will serve as the ultimate guide and complete overview of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and why I believe this will be one of the top performing stocks in 2023.

Thesis

Hims is

Hims Medical Consultation Numbers

Medical Consultation Numbers (Hims Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Him Subscription and Revenue Growth

Subscription and Revenue Growth (Hims Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Him New vs. Repeat Customer Revenue

New vs. Repeat Customer Revenue (Hims Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Hims Base Case DCF

Base Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

Hims 2022 Revenue Forecasts

Hims 2022 Revenue Forecasts (DocShah Capital)

Raul Shah's Revenue Forecast for Hims

My Previous Revenue Forecasts (DocShah Capital)

Hims Bear Case DCF

Bear Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

Hims Bull Case DCF

Bull Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

Hims EPS Table

EPS Table (DocShah Capital)

Hims Market Capitalization - Peter Lynch Calculation

The Lynch Calculation (DocShah Capital)

Hims' Technicals

HIMS - Technicals (1Y) (Trading View)

Hims Competitor Comparison

Hims Competitor Comparison (DocShah Capital)

Hims Inside Ownership

Ownership Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

Hims Institutional Ownership

Hims Institutional Ownership (Fintel)

This article was written by

Raul Shah
Raul Shah is a current player for MLB in the World Baseball Classic and Minor League player who has been featured in Forbes as one of America's best stock pickers. He is ranked in the top 1% in TipRanks and is labeled "The Hardest Working Man in Professional Baseball." He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics and Finance. He is the son of a physician and computer programmer.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.

