Tegna 4.625% 2028: Better Risk/Reward Vs. The Stock To Play The Pending Deal

Dec. 23, 2022 3:53 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)
Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
806 Followers

Summary

  • The Standard General/Tegna deal should close in Q1-2023.
  • Standard General has shown that it's very committed to closing the transaction.
  • Tegna bonds are a better risk/reward vs. the stock to speculate on the transaction.
  • Bondholders can hedge the deal-break risk by partially shorting the stock.

Young beautiful woman working in a broadcast control room on a tv station

zamrznutitonovi/iStock via Getty Images

Situation Overview

Standard General struck a deal to acquire Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) back in February 2022. All the conditions have been met, except for the regulatory approvals. The sticking points are (1) retransmission rate hikes and (2) job cuts post-transaction. Standard General has

Capital Structure Arb

Author's Estimate

This article was written by

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
806 Followers
Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long Tegna 2028 bonds.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.