Black Rifle Coffee Company Needs To Drastically Expand Its Client Base

Dec. 23, 2022 4:03 PM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC)1 Comment
Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
20 Followers

Summary

  • Massive drop in EBITDA from positive numbers in 2019 and 2020.
  • Negative free cash flow.
  • High liabilities to asset ratio in absolute and relative terms.

Cold brew coffee placed on a wooden table on a sunny day.

tonphai/iStock via Getty Images

Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE:BRCC) stock has had a poor performance over the past year, losing 38.8%, and more tragically it's down 82% from its high in April 2022. The company started quoting on the NYSE in February 2022, at $10. And

BRCC Stock Fundamentals

Yahoo Finance

BRCC Stock Technical Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
20 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.