2022's Best Tax Loss Bargain: BankFinancial

Dec. 27, 2022 10:01 AM ETBankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Marketplace

Summary

  • Both indexers and tax loss harvesters sold.
  • They left the stock price in tatters.
  • But it's a good bank worth over 50% more to a buyer.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Tax reduction and deduction for businesses and individuals. Concept with hand turning knob to low taxation rate. Return form, exemptions, incentives.

NicoElNino

It is the time of year that I rail against taxes; I’ll repeat much of what I wrote last year but with updated numbers.

Taxes

Every year, average American taxpayers work for more than three and a half

Subscribe now to get our best idea for 2023

It is the perfect time to sign up to get your portfolio ready for the New Year.

Please click here to join us.

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
36.02K Followers
Value, arbitrage, and event driven top performing ideas
Chris DeMuth Jr (ccdemuth@rangeleycapital.com) founded event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital LLC and research service Sifting the World


    #1 ranked arbitrage service
    #1 ranked event driven service
    #1 ranked M&A service


Read the reviews 
  Subscribe to the newsletter
    Become a member








Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BFIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.