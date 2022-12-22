Southern Copper: Uncertainties About 2023

Fun Trading
  • On October 27, 2022, SCCO reported third quarter 2022 earnings of $0.67 per share on a net sale of $2,156.9 million, missing analysts' expectations.
  • Copper Production for 3Q22 was 508.2 Cu M lbs and 508.7 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 518.5 M lbs). The copper price was $3.51 per pound in 3Q22.
  • On October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • I recommend buying SCCO between $58.5 and $55.3 with potential lower support at $53.
Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (OTCPK:GMBXF).

As of September 30, 2022, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock.

Southern Copper Overview

SCCO Company overview 3Q22 (SCCO Presentation November)

SCCO Quarterly revenues per metal in 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Southern Copper Reserves

SCCO Reserve (SCCO Presentation)

SCCO Gold and Copper one-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

SCCO Copper chart 6-Month (Kitco.com)

SCCO Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

SCCO Cash cost Presentation (SCCO Presentation November)

Southern Copper free cash flow

SCCO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Southern Copper cash vs. debt

SCCO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

On September 30, 2022, SCCO had $2.185 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.55 billion. The net debt to EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be 0.2x, which is excellent.

Southern Copper production per metal history

SCCO Quarterly Production per metal history (Fun Trading)

SCCO technical Chart

SCCO TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCO, FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term SCCO and FCX, as explained in my article.

