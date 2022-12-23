LifeStance Health: Several Hurdles To Overcome In Order To Re-Rate

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • It's been a challenging year on the chart for LFST, with the stock down 53% this YTD.
  • Effective from September 7th, LFST appointed a new CEO and Chairman.
  • Q3 revenue grew 25% YoY and was underscored by a 24% growth in clinician numbers - behind internal expectations.
  • Net-net, there's still more for LFST to do in order to re-rate.
  • We rate the stock a hold, with a $4.22 price target.

Therapy group listens attentively as young woman shares

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment summary

As the prevalence of mental health statistics continues to rise, there's good scope to explore the range of selective opportunities operating in the space. Here we turned to LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) to

refv

Data: Updata

refdsv

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

4trf

Data: Seeking Alpha LFST quote page, see "Earnings Estimates".

4rfv

Data: Updata

rtf

Data: Seeking Alpha LFST, see: "Options"

r4fv

Data: Seeking Alpha, LFST quote page

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.32K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.