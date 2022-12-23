Uber: You Won't Regret Holding For The Long Term

Dec. 23, 2022 4:57 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.77K Followers

Summary

  • In spite of a stock price that has sunk 40% this year, Uber's fundamentals have held up incredibly well.
  • Ridership is now back to pre-COVID levels, and overall company bookings are growing at a ~30% y/y clip.
  • Revenue is growing much faster at a ~80% y/y clip, thanks to a huge jump in take rates.
  • At the same time, the delivery business has now reached adjusted EBITDA profitability.

UBER headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography

I can't say it often enough: now is exactly the time that long term-oriented investors should roll up their sleeves and buy "underwater" stocks. The market this year has shunned almost all growth stocks in spite of strong fundamental performance from many, and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Uber bookings

Uber bookings (Uber Q3 earnings deck)

Uber mobility trends

Uber mobility trends (Uber Q3 earnings deck)

Uber delivery profitability

Uber delivery profitability (Uber Q3 earnings deck)

Uber adjusted EBITDA

Uber adjusted EBITDA (Uber Q3 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.77K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.