I can't say it often enough: now is exactly the time that long term-oriented investors should roll up their sleeves and buy "underwater" stocks. The market this year has shunned almost all growth stocks in spite of strong fundamental performance from many, and investors who are able to shoulder some short-term volatility have an excellent opportunity to nab excellent rebound plays.
Uber (NYSE:UBER), in particular, is a stock worth revisiting. The global rideshare giant has seen a 40% decline in its stock price this year - despite operating results that demonstrate both post-pandemic resilience and excellent future growth trajectory. It's worth noting that now in the mid-$20s, Uber stock is now trading below where it was at the start of the pandemic - despite the fact that the ride business has fully recovered, and the delivery business has scaled tremendously to profitability.
Uber remains a core holding in my portfolio, and I remain very bullish for the company's prospects in 2023 and beyond. When I take a step back from the short-term noise, I continue to see secular tailwinds playing out in Uber's favor: more migration toward dense urban centers, a decline in car ownership, and the convenience of micro mobility solutions like Uber continuing to dominate.
Here is the full long-term bull case for Uber:
Over a ten to twenty-year timeframe, I continue to see Uber's dominance in our daily routines growing. Take advantage of recent volatility as a tremendous buying opportunity.
The big paradox with Uber: even though its share price has slid dramatically this year, its actual financial results demonstrate tremendous strength.
In early November, the company released results for the September quarter. Bookings grew 26% y/y on an as-reported basis, weighed down like many other companies by the strengthening dollar. On a constant-currency basis, bookings grew 32% y/y:
Revenue grew even sharper at 81% y/y on a constant currency basis, driven by an eight-point y/y increase in take rates: the result of fee increases including fuel surcharges.
We note that in spite of price increases, Uber ridership has continued to be robust. The chart below shows that monthly active drivers and riders have returned to 2019/pre-pandemic levels:
The company notes as well that membership on Uber One is now at over 10 million global members, providing a healthy $100 million/month revenue stream. Here's some additional color on the drivers for ridership taken from CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:
Underlying this performance are several trends that represent tailwinds for us. Cities are reopening; travel is booming and more broadly, a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services. We've seen these trends continue into the fourth quarter with October tracking to be our best month ever for mobility and total company gross bookings. With over $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA of $693 million in free cash flow so far this year, we've demonstrated how our global scale and unique advantages of our platform are combining to generate meaningful profits and we're confident in our ability to build on this momentum."
The company noted as well that it doesn't see any signs of delivery bookings slowing down - many had expected that delivery orders would decline post-pandemic as normal routines resumed. This has turned out not to be the case: delivery gross bookings grew 13% y/y to $13.4 billion, while revenue grew 33% y/y to $2.77 billion.
Scale, in turn, has helped the delivery segment reach levels of profitability that were thought elusive in the pre-pandemic era. Since 2021, the company notes that cost per delivery trip has decreased 25%. As a result, the delivery segment has reached a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.3% in the third quarter:
Overall, Uber's adjusted EBITDA soared to $516 million in the third quarter, representing a 1.8% margin.
The company expects adjusted EBITDA to continue scaling sequentially, guiding to $600-$630 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q4.
I see nothing but strength in Uber's most recent results, which makes its YTD stock declines look out-of-step with the reality of its fundamentals. I've ignored the company's recent day-to-day fluctuations and am confident holding onto this name for the long haul.
