What An S&P 500 Portfolio Could Be Worth In 2023

Dec. 23, 2022 5:37 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)AAPL, AMZN, ATVI, MSFT, SPY, VXX1 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • 9 factors considered in forecasting the S&P 500 closing price on Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon a big factor.
  • Monte Carlo model suggests a small decline.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Readers who started investing at the start of 2022 fared poorly starting with the S&P 500 (SPY) exchange-traded fund. How could they have known? For over a decade, the S&P 500 historically assured investors of steady positive returns. At the time

put call ratio

ycharts

put call ratio 1 year

ycharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

unemployment

BLS

Employment

BLS

Bond yields

CNBC

spy

SPDR top holdings (SPDR)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stockrover model assumptions

Stockrover

monte carlo model

Stockrover

Stockrover

Stockrover

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.08K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Inquire about DIY Value Investing at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. It is geared towards the technology, biotechnology, health care, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members are taught how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.