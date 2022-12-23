Brookfield Business Partners: A Top Pick For 2023

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • BBU units are trading at an extremely low valuation.
  • While there are risks such as high leverage in a rising rates environment, we believe these are compensated by a very discounted valuation.
  • We believe a potential catalyst for the valuation to recover will be when the Fed signals it is done with its current interest rate hiking campaign.

Multi racial group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar.

courtneyk

We are surprised to see how low the price of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) units has gotten. While the company is operating in a challenging environment, it has made tremendous progress over the last five years in terms of increasing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Westinghouse EBITDA

BBU Investor Presentation

BBU Diversification

BBU Investor Presentation

BBU Valuation

BBU Investor Presentation

BBU Risks

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.78K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEPC, BN, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.