The iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) is a great example of an ETF that arguably shouldn't exist. While it's supposed to be passive, it's so much so that it in turn holds ETFs, and some of the most diversified ones. The costs of this ETF are higher than the average expense ratios of its constituent parts, and is an inefficient way to establish a bond and stock exposure. Nonetheless, we think investors are right to be looking for other ways to go long the market.
Let's have a quick look at what's inside AOR.
AOR just contains other ETFs, the most vanilla ones you could possibly imagine. At 34% is the iShares Core Total US Bond Market (IUSB) and at 31% there is the iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV).
Firstly, you cannot just invest randomly in a broad bond exposure, because in a rate volatile environment you need to account for duration. The IUSB is high duration, meaning sensitive to rate increases. In our view the IUSB may not be so bad given that rates have come up and have been the cause of the discount to both long duration bonds and stocks, given that we believe there will be a reversal. Still, the IUSB carries an opinion on rates, and when going long that opinion is that rates are going to fall.
But the bigger problem with AOR is the expense ratio at 0.15%. It's not high, but when you look at the expense ratios of its top two largest components, they're 0.06% and 0.03% respectively. They average at much lower than 0.15%. AOR is relatively expensive then, and it would be cheaper to just buy each of the components in more or less a 50:50 ratio to imitate the exposure. There is certainly no meaningful active component between the stock and bond exposure that I would trust from AOR.
However, going long on the US economy is not necessarily ill-advised. There is a strong cumulative argument for starting to build a long position.
With the rate hikes premised on wage-price spiral risks, once those risks are settled rates can start coming down and markets up.
Of course, things can go wrong. Chinese wallet matters a bit for US companies, and it may not be a useful growth sink anymore as they deal with a tricky reopening. This is a demand side concern. On the other hand, there are still questions around the war in Ukraine. Disruption to grain supply and other resources could be a problem, as well as escalation of the war, which would meaningfully change market narratives if anything akin to a nuke is used. It's a dangerous market, but things are going to start looking up soon, hopefully with some momentum if nothing goes wrong.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments