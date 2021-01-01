Stocks To Watch: Nio, Tesla And Hopes For A Santa Clause Rally

The holiday-shortened week ahead will be light on earnings reports and corporate events as the calendar winds down in 2022. History is on the side of a Santa Clause rally with the stock market historically seeing more gains than losses during the last trading week. Market indexes have been prone to get pushed higher during the low-volume week as tax-loss strategies and year-end investing tips the scale to the bull side. However, the Santa Claus rally precedent could be tested this year with recession and interest rates fears high. Also in the mix, investors are also uncertain how to interpret economic releases in the environment. "The bulls can't win," noted economist Edward Yardeni. "If the economic indicators are too strong, the Fed will have no choice but to tighten until a recession occurs. If they are weak, then a recession might be coming sooner," he noted. As for individual stocks next week, keep an eye on NIO (NYSE:NIO) with the Chinese electric vehicle maker holding an annual investor event, while Tesla (TSLA) looks to break its six-session losing streak.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 27 - GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 28 - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and Nisun International Enterprise (NASDAQ:NISN).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, December 30 - Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Spotlight on NIO: Chinese electric vehicle startup NIO will hold its annual NIO Day event on

