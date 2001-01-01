The EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook

Summary

  • The EIA sees World Total Liquids declining early in 2023 with no gain for the total year.
  • World total liquids average about 20 million barrels per day higher than C+C. Twenty years ago it was less than half that.
  • EIA thinks OPEC will keep cutting through December, then start to increase production gradually until they are back to their October 2022 level.

The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook gives the USA data as C+C as well as all liquids, OPEC as crude only, but the rest of the world is Total Liquids only. All STEO charts below are a million barrels

table: EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook

chart: The EIA sees World Total Liquids declining early in 2023 with no gain for the total year.

chart: The EIA says Non-OPEC Liquids had a big jump in November, mostly from the USA and Kazakhstan, then a big decline, Russia, until April, then recovering for the rest of the year.

chart: OPEC will keep cutting through December, then start to increase production gradually until they are back to their October 2022 level.

chart: USA’s growth spurt is just about over.

chart: GOM is expected to have a slight jump in December, then a gradual decline.

chart: EIA sees USA Lower 48, less the GOM, growing by only 330,000 barrels per day from November 2022 to December 2033.

chart: North America total liquids

Chart: Total liquids - EIA is optimistic about Canada.

Chart: Total liquids - South and Central America

Chart: Total liquids - Brazil

Chart: Total liquids - Europe

Chart: Total liquids - Eurasia

Chart: Total liquids - Russia

Chart: Total liquids - Kazakhstan

Chart: Total liquids - The Middle East non-OPEC nations

Chart: Total liquids - Asia and Oceania

Chart: Total liquids - The EIA has China increasing only slightly over the next year.

Chart: Total liquids - Africa non-OPEC nations only

Chart: Total liquids - World

chart: In January 2001, World Liquids were 9,135 Kbpd above world C+C. I subtracted that number from total liquids from that date through today to show the gain of liquids over a C+C.

The chart above shows the gain of liquids over C+C since that date.

chart; World Natural Gas Liquids production in August 2022 was 12,893,000 barrels per day, down 200,000 barrels per day from July.

chart; World Other Liquids production in August 2022 was 4,566,000 barrels per day, down 47,000 barrels per day from July.

chart; World Refinery Process Gain was 2,254,000 barrels per day in August, down 100,000 barrels per day from July.

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

