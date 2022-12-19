Meta: The Reality Of The Metaverse

Dec. 23, 2022 10:26 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • Meta Platforms is a leading social media company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.
  • Meta has invested $9.4 billion into the Metaverse in the trailing 9 months, but these bets may not be as crazy as they seem.
  • The company has not monetized WhatsApp yet, a platform with over 2 billion monthly active users.
  • Its stock is deeply undervalued intrinsically, according to my discounted cash flow model.

Metaverse digital cyber world technology, man with virtual reality VR goggle playing AR augmented reality game and entertainment, futuristic lifestyle

Thinkhubstudio

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook, is a leading social media giant which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp etc. The company is currently facing a series of headwinds such as slowing user growth, increasing competition (TikTok), and a tepid market for advertising. This has resulted

Chart
Data by YCharts

Oculus VR headset facial expressions

Oculus VR headset facial expressions (Meta Connect)

Zuckerberg Photo Realistic Avatar

Zuckerberg Photo Realistic Avatar (created by author, Meta Connect day.)

Revenue by Geography

Revenue by Geography (Q3 2022 report)

Family of Apps Monthly Active People

Family of Apps Monthly Active People (Q3 2022 report)

Whatsapp

WhatsApp (WhatsApp blog)

Net Income

Net Income (Q3 2022 report)

Expenses as a portion of Revenue

Expenses as a portion of Revenue (Q3 2022 report)

Meta Expenses

Meta Expenses (Q3 2022 report)

Meta Reality Labs Capitalized

Meta Reality Labs Capitalized (Aswath Damodaran )

Meta stock valuation 1

Meta stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Metaverse stock valuation 2

Metaverse stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Ben Alaimo profile picture
Ben Alaimo
3.84K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.