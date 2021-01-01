New Home Sales Rose Again In November, But The Outlook Remains Cautious

Summary

  • Sales of new single-family homes rose again in November.
  • November sales are still down 15.3% from a year ago and down 38.2% from the August 2020 post-recession peak.
  • Components of the Housing Market Index were mixed in December.

By Robert Hughes

chart; November sales remain below the 50-year average selling rate

Sales of new single-family homes rose again in November, increasing 5.8% to 640,000 at a seasonally adjusted annual rate from a 605,000 pace in October. The November gain was the third increase in the last four months, but

Chart: November sales remain below the 50-year average selling rate

Chart: The median sales price of a new single-family home was $471,200

chart: The National Association of Home Builders’ Housing Market Index is down sharply from recent highs of 84 in December 2021 and 90 in November 2020

